New Hocus Pocus TV movie in the works

‘Hocus Pocus’ is getting a TV remake.

That’s right – Disney is ‘re-imagining’ the cult classic.

According to Deadline, the studio is currently working one a new ‘Hocus Pocus’ film, which is still currently in the early stages.

“Disney Channel is in early stages of development on a Hocus Pocus TV movie,” they revealed, “a reimagining of the 1993 cult classic Walt Disney feature, which starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.”

Apparently, the new take on ‘Hocus Pocus’ will have a new cast and director… and that could mean that despite her calls for a ‘Hocus Pocus’ sequel, we won’t be seeing Bette Midler back as Winnie Sanderson – the eldest of three witchy sisters resurrected in Salem.

“The new take is being written by Scarlett Lacey (The Royals), with David Kirschner, producer on the original movie, on board to executive produce.”

Original director Kenny Ortega is not thought to be on board.

Of course, Midler has been dying for a ‘Hocus Pocus’ sequel for some time.

During an interview with The Mirror back in 2014, she revealed that she had even approached Disney herself about the possibility… so it remains to be seen whether she’ll make a cameo in the upcoming TV movie.

“You have to go to send in your cards to the Walt Disney Company,” she explained. “The ball is in their court.”

But perhaps a TV movie is the best possible outcome.

After all, the original ‘Hocus Pocus’ was neither a commercial or critical success, yet it remains a yearly staple on the Disney Channel – aired in the run up to Haloween.

Starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as three witches who are inadvertently resurrected by a teenage boy, ‘Hocus Pocus’ is the perfect Halloween treat. I just can’t help thinking TV is the best place for it. And it could well end up being viewed as a yearly tradition – much like the original movie.

