Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen accused of white-washing with casting of Ed Skrein

Skrein… is gearing up for a role in the Hellboy reboot, but it’s not without controversy – Credit: Fox

The soon-to-be rebooted ‘Hellboy’ has only just been properly announced, but it is already running headlong into white-washing furore.

It’s been confirmed that British actor (and rapper) Ed Skrein – he was the villain Ajax in ‘Deadpool’ – is in final talks to play Captain Ben Daimo in the new movie, ‘Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen’.

If all goes to plan, he’ll be joining ‘Stranger Things’ star David Harbour as Hellboy on the cast, and Milla Jovovich as the movie’s villain the Blood Queen.

Daimo works for the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense in Mike Mignola’s comic book series, as well as being a mystical creature himself – a were-jaguar.

But more key is the fact that Daimo is Japanese-American in the comics, and Skrein is, well, not.

And because the comics have a wealth of online fans, it’s not gone unnoticed.

Japanese-American 'Hellboy' Hero Ben Daimio Gets Whitewashed With Ed Skrein Casting [https://t.co/YFQTFSDvd5] #Hellboy pic.twitter.com/MUFA7LHfPA — Christopher M (@_ChristopherM) August 21, 2017





I love me some Ed Skrein but this is messed up. Why has Hollywood not learned from Aloha, Ghost in the Shell, etc?! ‍♀️ https://t.co/qPBXp0Dw3N — VforVera (@VforVintageVera) August 22, 2017





Ben Daimio's race is never explicitly mentioned in the BPRD comics, but he's distinctly drawn as not being white. Ed Skrein? Really?! — Jacob Hall (@JacobSHall) August 21, 2017





Yet More Hollywood Whitewashing: ‘Deadpool”s Ed Skrein Cast to Play Japanese American Character in Upcoming… https://t.co/VGEOdu6BHg — Beauty Equality (@BeautyEquality) August 22, 2017





It follows previous furores over movies like ‘Ghost In The Shell’ and ‘Doctor Strange’, which cast Scarlett Johansson and Tilda Swinton respectively in roles that were of Asian origin in the movies.

‘Hellboy’ returns to the screen after a period of limbo, in which original director Guillermo Del Toro and original Hellboy Ron Perlman have exited, with Harbour now in the lead role and British ‘Westworld’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ director Neil Marshall behind the camera.

Ian McShane is also on the bill, taking over the role of Professor Broom from the late John Hurt.

It’s due out next year.

Read more

Jerry Lewis dies at 91

Predator actor Sonny Landham dies aged 76

Tom Cruise injured on Mission: Impossible set



