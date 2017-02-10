New ‘Halloween’ Movie in the Works from David Gordon Green, Danny McBride

By Dave McNary

David Gordon Green has come on board to direct Halloween for Miramax with an Oct. 19, 2018, release date.

Franchise originator John Carpenter made the announcement Thursday from his Facebook page. Gordon Green, whose credits include Stronger, Our Brand Is Crisis and Pineapple Express is teaming with Danny McBride to write the script.

As previously announced, Carpenter will executive produce with Malek Akkad producing for Trancas and horror specialist Jason Blum producing for Blumhouse. Gordon Green and McBride will also executive produce under their Rough House Pictures banner.

Zanne Devine and David Thwaites will oversee for Miramax, which is co-financing with Blumhouse.

Carpenter created the first Halloween in 1978 with financing by producer Moustapha Akkad. The 10 films have generated over $400 million in worldwide box office.

The original Halloween was directed by Carpenter from his own script about Michael Myers as he stalks and kills teenage babysitters on Halloween night. The film begins with six-year-old Michael killing his teenage sister on Halloween in 1963; he escapes 15 years later from a sanitarium and stalks Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her friends as they babysit.

Carpenter said in the Facebook post:

“So you say you want a Revolution?

You want to shake things up and bring back Halloween and make it rock again?

Well so do I.

So here’s the announcement you’ve all been waiting for:

David Gordon Green and Danny McBride are joining the project to complete the creative team. David and Danny will write the script together and David will direct. I will continue in my executive producer role to consult and offer my advice and feedback as needed.

David and Danny both came to my office recently with Jason Blum and shared their vision for the new movie and… WOW. They get it. I think you’re gonna dig it. They blew me away.

I might even do the music. Maybe. It could be kind of cool.

And you’ll get to see it in theaters on October 19th, 2018.”

David Gordon Green said: “John Carpenter’s ‘Halloween’ was a monumental horror film experience for me and millions of film fans. It’s an honor to be working with this creative team to carve a new path in the tale of Michael Myers.”

Danny McBride said: “David and I are thrilled to step outside of our comedic collaborations and dive into a dark and vicious horror. Nobody will be laughing.”

Malek Akkad said: “It’s been a long journey with many starts and stops, but I can honestly say that I’ve never been more excited than by the team that we have assembled for the new ‘Halloween’. I truly feel this film will thrill fans, old and new, as well as being a high point in this legendary franchise.”

Gordon Green and McBride previously teamed on Pineapple Express and the HBO series East Bound & Down.