New Game of Thrones trailer has fans beside themselves

It may be the first day of #Summer, but #WinterIsHere on 7.16 on @HBO.

Watch the new #GameofThrones Season 7 trailer. pic.twitter.com/o6VGkGCG4r — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) June 21, 2017





The new trailer for season seven has landed, and to give it its due, it’s a pretty epic two minutes, which appears to have left fans of the show fizzing with anticipation.

This season of Game of Thrones looks so cinematically beautiful I almost cried at the trailer #WinterIsHere — Emma Smith ✨ (@FifeToastie) June 22, 2017





me watching the new trailer for Game of Thrones for like the millionth time in a row #WinterIsHere pic.twitter.com/8hijEOmkfs — khaleesi ???? (@ssamanthaamss) June 21, 2017





I'm not gonna overreact to today's Game of Thrones trailer like I always do but I will say that it's the greatest trailer all time — Trent (@BarstoolTrent) June 21, 2017





“The lone wolf dies, but the pack survives,” says Sansa Stark, left at the end of series six with a new-found strength and still with scores settle.

Battle-heavy, this could be the most action-packed season yet, with wars breaking out on several fronts, though the only one that truly matters is slowly advancing from the north.

But through all the footage of dragons and the Night King, perhaps exciting fans the most was the return of Beric Dondarrion, the leader of the guerilla group the Brotherhood Without Banners, toting his feted flaming sword.

It is lit indeed…





Doubtless he’ll be using it to dice up some White Walkers when the day of reckoning comes. And come it will.

It premieres on Sky Atlantic in the UK on July 17 at 9pm (or simulcast with the US at 2am).

