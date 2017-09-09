New Flash Gordon movie is still in development

‘Flash Gordon’ is making a comeback…

Eventually.

During an interview with ComicBook.com, original ‘Flash Gordon’ star Sam Jones revealed that the long-awaited new movie is still in development… but doesn’t seem to be moving.

“I hope it happens,” he said. “They brought in John Davis as the senior producer. I talked with him a couple of months ago and it’s still in development.”

“It’s common knowledge that FOX Studios, it’s been there for I think going on for three years in development,” he explained. “Usually, that’s a term in the movie business when they use ‘in development’ it means they don’t really have the money, but we’re talking about FOX.”

And he also confirms that he has met with the studio about the film.

“It’s a very sensitive issue when you talk about reboot, sequel, all that,” he explained. “I know it’s a little hush-hush, but I did meet with them about it, so I’m excited one way or the other. I would love to be a part of it. We’ll see.”

Of course, a new ‘Flash Gordon’ has been talked about for several years.

But while it once seemed like a sure thing, it’s beginning to sound like the studio is dragging its feet. Will a new ‘Flash Gordon’ end up being made? For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

In the meantime, Sam Jones has some ideas on who should play Flash:

“Oh absolutely, that would be me,” he said.

“I told Matthew Riley, he’s the executive who acquired the screenplay rights at FOX. I said whatever you need me for. You need me to play Flash Gordon at my age, you need me to play the Dad, or whatever you need me for, I’m on board.”

But for now, ‘Flash Gordon’ fans will have to wait a little bit longer.

