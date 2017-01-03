New ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Trailer Features Steamy Zayn and Taylor Swift Single

Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey will continue their torrid affair this February, when the highly anticipated sequel Fifty Shades Darker hits theaters. Ahead of that premiere, the film released a new trailer Sunday night that features the movie’s new track “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)” from A-list pop duo Zayn and Taylor Swift.

That cut accompanies the first half of the new promo (viewable above), which lays out the basic premise of the James Foley-directed sequel. In the globe-trotting follow-up to the 2015 hit Fifty Shades of Grey, Jamie Dornan’s Christian can’t let go of Dakota Johnson’s Ana, who tells her S&M-loving beau that she’s ready to resume their relationship — this time, with “no rules, no punishments, and no more secrets.” Alas, amidst trips on speed boats, fireworks displays, and lavish costume balls, some heretofore-hidden secrets do come to light, primarily in the form of a stalkery former Christian flame who seems more than a bit angry about having been replaced in the billionaire’s bed by Ana.

With a cast that also includes Kim Basinger (as another ex of Christian’s), Luke Grimes, Marcia Gay Harden, Rita Ora and Hugh Dancy, Fifty Shades Darker will look to raise multiplex temperatures when it arrives in theaters on February 10. You can watch its latest trailer above.

