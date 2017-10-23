New Fantastic Beasts 2 image teases Nicolas Flamel

‘Fantastic Beasts 2’ may feature a classic ‘Harry Potter’ character.

And it’s none other than Nicolas Flamel.

A new image from the ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ sequel has appeared online… and it teases the appearance of Nicolas Flamel – the real-life alchemist who also appeared in ‘Harry Potter’.

Nielsen Will Now Measure Netflix Audiences

Netflix Reveals Its Most Binged Shows

Netflix Releasing 80 Original Films In 2018

According to ‘Harry Potter’ lore, famed alchemist Nicolas Flamel created the Philosopher’s Stone – the very same artefact at the heart of the fist ‘Harry Potter’ novel. A friend of Albus Dumbledore, he used the Stone to stay alive for over 660 years.

And now, he’s likely playing a key role in ‘Fantastic Beasts 2’.

The above image depicts a personalised lock, engraved with the letters ‘NF’. And from the look of that ornate leather binding, it looks as though it’s being used to keep prying eyes out of one of Nicolas Falmel’s books.

That, or he has really ornate suitcases.

Nicolas Flamel will be played by Brontis Jodorowsky.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Fantastic Beasts 2 opens in 1927, a few months after Newt helped to unveil and capture the infamous Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald. However, as he promised he would, Grindelwald has made a dramatic escape and has been gathering more followers to his cause—elevating wizards above all non-magical beings.”

“The only one who might be able to stop him is the wizard he once called his dearest friend, Albus Dumbledore. But Dumbledore will need help from the wizard who had thwarted Grindelwald once before, his former student Newt Scamander. The adventure reunites Newt with Tina, Queenie and Jacob, but his mission will also test their loyalties as they face new perils in an increasingly dangerous and divided wizarding world.”

‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2’ stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, Ezra Miller, Zoe Kravitz, Kevin Guthrie, Jude Law, Johnny Depp and Brontis Jodorowsky.

David Yates will direct the movie, based on a script by J.K. Rowling.

‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2’ heads to cinemas on 18 November 2018.

Riz Ahmed In Talks For Netflix’s Hamlet

David Fincher ‘Not Tolerant Of Mistakes’

Samuel L. Jackson Joins Shaft Netflix Reboot