New Cannonball Run movie is ‘Fast and Furious’ meets ‘Ocean’s Eleven’

‘Cannonball Run’ is getting a remake…

And it apparently blends ‘Fast and Furious’ with ‘Ocean’s Eleven’.

During an interview with /Film, writer/director Rawson Marshall Thurber revealed that a ‘Cannonball Run’ remake is still in the works… and it sounds like a rather unique project.

“Cannonball is about to be written by Tom Lennon and Ben Garant, so we’ll see if that comes in,” he said. “If it comes together, I’d love to go make that.”

The original ‘Cannonball Run’ movies were comedy gold.

An all-star comedy caper about a group of drivers competing in an increasingly wacky race, ‘Cannonball Run’ starred the likes of Burt Reynolds, Roger Moore, Farrah Fawcett, Jackie Chan, and even Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.

But where can ‘Cannonball Run’ go in an era where ‘Fast and Furious’ is getting more ridiculous by the day? Well, it looks as though it may pick up some tips from the billion-dollar franchise…

“I think we’re living in a post or current Fast and Furious world,” he explained. “So, I don’t think Cannonball can out-Fast and Furious the Fast and the Furious. That’s its own thing, but we definitely want to harness that with the fun of Oceans 11 and put those together. It’ll have to be a different thing than Fast, but should have some great car action, obviously.”

But can Warner Bros. replicate the goofy fun of the original?

Well, if the original ‘Cannonball Run’ movies showed us one thing, it’s that you can get a lot of mileage out of an all-star cast. If they can get some major players on board, it could end up that ‘Cannonball Run’ gives ‘Fast and Furious’ a run for its money.

Then again, others have already tried to replicate the concept, with the mediocre ‘Rat Race’ starring Rowan Atkinson, Cuba Gooding Jr, and Whoopi Goldberg back in 2001.

Still, here’s hoping the new ‘Cannonball Run’ is anywhere near as good as the original.

