New Blade Runner 2049 trailer ponders the future of the species

A new ‘Blade Runner 2049’ trailer is online…

But can Officer K uncover the dark truth about replicants?

Thirty years after the original ‘Blade Runner’ it looks as though folks are still looking for answers when it comes to the mysterious replicants. Officer K (played by Ryan Gosling) is one of those… but will he get to the bottom of a decades-old conspiracy?

And how does this bring him to the old Blade Runner, Rick Deckard?

As well as giving us a longer glimpse at the neon-drenched world of ‘Blade Runner 2049’, the new trailer sheds a bit more light on Officer K’s mission… and it gives us a tantalising insight into how he and Deckard (played by Harrison Ford) end up crossing paths.

But can Deckard help K crack the conspiracy?

Officer K may be in over his head – Credit: Warner Bros. More

Will he get the answers he’s looking for, or has he bitten off more than he can chew?

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.”

At last, we have some idea of how Dave Bautista fits into this.

Unwilling to help Officer K, it looks as though he’s keeping Deckard’s existence a secret… at least, he’s helping him to stay under the radar. But why is that? Well, it looks as though we may finally have our answer to the big question – is Deckard a replicant?

Will Deckard be able to help? – Credit: Warner Bros. More

“I covered my tracks, scrambled the records,” he explains. “We were being hunted.”

But is this what we think it is? Or could it be a cunning ruse?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

‘Blade Runner 2049’ stars Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Jared Leto, Dave Bautista, Rbin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, and Edward James Olmos.

Denis Villeneuve directed the movie based on a script by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green.

‘Blade Runner 2049’ heads to cinemas on 6 October 2017.

