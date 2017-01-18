New 'Beauty and the Beast' Characters Featured in Triptych Poster (Exclusive)

Want to take a look at the new Beauty and the Beast poster? Be our guest! Yahoo Movies is exclusively premiering the new poster for the live-action Disney musical (in theaters March 17 in 3D, RealD 3D and IMAX 3D). A triptych image packed with characters (some never before seen), the poster is practically begging fans to search for hidden details. Want us to help you get started? See the full image below, then go here for a larger version. And then read on!

At the center of the poster are Belle (Emma Watson) and the Beast (Dan Stevens), dancing in the iconic title-song sequence (a few shots of which appeared in the recent Golden Globes TV spot). Instead of the ballroom from the actual scene, they appear to be in a dilapidated, crumbling tower. To the left is an image of Belle wandering through the snow, approaching the castle as wolves close in on her. On the left side are characters from Belle’s life in the village: Her father Maurice (Kevin Kline) at the top, her devious suitor Gaston (Luke Evans) at the bottom, and Gaston’s sidekick Le Fou (Josh Gad) in the center.

At the bottom of the poster are the servants that have been transformed into castle objects — from left to right, Plumette the feather duster, Lumière the candleabra, Garderobe the wardrobe, Cogsworth the clock, Chip the teacup, the coat rack (whose name, if he has one, has not been announced), and Mrs. Potts the teapot.

Finally, to the right is a scene from a ball; it seems to be taking place at the castle, in happier times. The towers in the background are bright and shimmering, not like the dark and foreboding image ot the left. Among the dancers are the human versions of Lumière (Ewan McGregor) and Plumette (Gugu Mbatha-Raw). To the left, we see the human Cogsworth (Ian McKellen), and to the right, from the top, the human versions of Cadenza (Stanley Tucci, playing a musician-turned-grand-piano), Garderobe (Audra McDonald), and Mrs. Potts (Emma Thompson).

With the release of this poster, we’ve now seen almost all of the characters — with the notable exception of Prince Adam, the Beast’s human identity, whom director Bill Condon said will be featured much more in this film than in the 1991 animated version.

