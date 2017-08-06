A new animated Transformers movie is in the works

It’s official – ‘Transformers’ is getting another animated movie.

But this time, it’s based on the big screen ‘Transformers’ universe.

According to the folks at Transformers World, Hasbro has confirmed (via an International Investors Day) that ‘Transformers’ is getting a new animated film.

“Hasbro confirmed a Transformers Animated Theatrical Feature Film during their annual Investor Day today,” they revealed. “Hasbro owned Boulder Media Studio will produce the movie along with other animated films for My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic and Stretch Armstrong.”

And that’s not all – there’s going to be a few more of them, too.

“Hasbro is set to deliver at least one Animated movie each year to the theater. Release date for the Transformers movie was not revealed during the event.”

It’s no surprise to see ‘Transformers’ returning to their cartoon roots, but it looks as though the animated features will actually fit into the big screen universe.

“When inquiring more on the Animated Feature Film during the Q&A session, Hasbro confirmed that the movie is based on the current Movieverse,” they added. “Hasbro will partner with Paramount Pictures via their own Allspark Pictures.”

Of course, ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ marks Michael Bay’s (supposedly) final ‘Transformers’ movie… but the big screen franchise will continue to roll on without him. Currently, there are plans for a number of other live-action projects, including a spin-off starring Bumblebee – Optimus Prime’s second in command.

Quite how all this will work remains to be seen.

But it’s great news for fans of the Michael Bay films.

Perhaps not so great for fans of the cartoons.

‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ stars Mark Wahlberg, Laura Haddock, Anthony Hopkins, Isabela Moner, Gemma Chan, Peter Cullen and Frank Weller.

Michael Bay directed the film based on a script by Art Meachum, Matt Holloway and Ken Nolan.

‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ opened in cinemas on 23 June 2017.

