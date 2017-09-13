Never say die! Corey Feldman snaps reunion with the Goonies

In a cockle-warming blast from the past, Corey Feldman has shared a snap of a very special reunion.

Earlier this week, the former child star popped out for a bite with Sean Astin and Jonathan Ke Quan, aka Mikey and Data from ‘The Goonies’, coming 30 years after the movie was released.

“#GOONIE DINNER!,” he captioned on his Instagram page. “HERE I AM LAST NITE CATCHING UP W FORMER CAST M8S.”





It’s possible that the prospect of a sequel may have come up in conversation, having been floated by director Richard Donner back in 2014.

Sadly, Feldman has previously suggested that it’s most likely no longer on the table.

He told Movieweb earlier this year: “Richard Donner is 87 years old. And it’s like, no one really wants to make it without him.

“He’s the driving force behind it. He says it’s still alive. But as we all know…When you get to that age, things slow down quite a bit. There is a big possibility that he might not want to keep driving it.

“So, I think without him, it doesn’t happen. And every day that passes, that he doesn’t do it, there is less and less chance that it is ever going to happen at all.

“It could have a very bad backlash! At the end of the day, and I have said this before, the only way a Goonies sequel happens, and is forgivable to the fan base… is if it is done right.

“And what does that look like? Obviously I don’t know. Because I’m not Steven Spielberg, I’m not Richard Donner, I’m not Chris Columbus. Those are the guys that make this decision. I know that they are all geniuses. And I implore nothing but the highest levels of respect and trust for their process and what they do. If, at the time, they want my opinion, I will certainly be happy to give it to them.”

So we’ll just have to let this picture keep us warm instead.

