Neve Campbell joins Dwayne Johnson in action thriller Skyscraper

Upcoming Dwayne Johnson project ‘Skyscraper’ just added its first co-star: screen veteran Neve Campbell.

Deadline report that the 43-year old actress has signed on to play an as-yet undisclosed role alongside 45-year old Johnson, in the original action thriller from writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber (‘Dodgeball,’ ‘Central Intelligence’) and production house Legendary.

This report also provides our first synopsis for ‘Skyscraper,’ detailing that Johnson will portray “a former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and war veteran who now assesses security for skyscrapers.

“On assignment in China he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it.

Johnson with writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber; the duo previously collaborated on 2016’s ‘Central Intelligence’ (Picture credit: Sean Thorton/WENN.com) More

“A wanted man on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family who are trapped inside the building above the fire line.”

‘Skyscraper’ is but one of many major movies that the notorious workaholic Johnson has in the works, but it marks a bit of a change of pace for Campbell. After rising to fame in TV’s ‘Party of Five,’ Campbell found big screen success in the late 1990s with ‘The Craft,’ ‘Wild Things,’ ‘Three to Tango,’ and most famously the ‘Scream’ series.

Neve Campbell (right) with Robin Wright in TV’s ‘House of Cards’ (credit: Netflix) More

However, Campbell has largely shunned Hollywood in recent years in favour of TV and independent film work. Her last major role was in 2011’s ‘Scream 4,’ and she has most recently starred in TV’s ‘House of Cards.’

Set to start production this August in China, ‘Skyscraper’ is scheduled to open in UK cinemas on 13 July 2018.

