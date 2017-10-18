Netflix’s Bright offers a glimpse at Orcs and Elves in LA

What happens when Orc and Human cops partner up?

Netflix’s ‘Bright’ offers a cool glimpse at this unlikely partnership.

Starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton, ‘Bright’ is a buddy-cop movie with a difference. It follows the unlikely story of an LAPD cop duo working tirelessly to keep the mean streets safe from a sinister underworld filled with gang violence.

That is, if LA was filled with orcs and elves.

“It’s L.A. right now,” says Noomi Rapace. “It just happens to be Orcs and Elves.”

But despite the fantasy setting, it looks as though David Ayer is going back to what he does best – an interesting move about friendships under fire.

“This film, in a lot of ways, is really a story about friendship,” he explains. “It’s about Officer Ward and Officer Jakoby – they’re both LAPD officers but they couldn’t be more different.”

“Joel Edgerton is playing a character who’s worked really hard to get somewhere in life and be something,” he adds.

And his struggles are obvious.

After all, he’s the first Orc on the force.

“He’s spent his whole life trying to be as human as possible,” explains Edgerton. “And he really wants to fit in with the human society.”

But that’s the least of his problems.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Set in an alternate present-day, this action-thriller directed by David Ayer (Suicide Squad, End of Watch, writer of Training Day) follows two cops from very different backgrounds (Ward, a human played by Will Smith, and Jakoby, an orc played by Joel Edgerton) who embark on a routine patrol night that will ultimately alter the future as their world knows it. Battling both their own personal differences as well as an onslaught of enemies, they must work together to protect a thought-to-be-forgotten relic, which in the wrong hands could destroy everything.”

‘Bright’ stars Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, Edgar Ramirez, Ike Barinholtz, Enrique Murciano, Jay Hernandez, Andrea Navedo, Veronica Ngo, Alex Meraz, Margaret Cho, Brad William Henke, Dawn Oliveri, and Kenneth Choi.

David Ayer directed the movie, based on a script by Max Landis.

‘Bright’ heads to Netflix on 22 December 2017.

