Netflix in talks with Disney to keep Marvel and Star Wars films

Netflix isn’t ready to give up those Disney films.

And it looks as though Marvel and ‘Star Wars’ movies might stay.

Following news that Disney has created its very own streaming service, it looked as though the online giant, Netflix might be feeling a little snubbed. After all, they already held a deal to stream Disney, Marvel and ‘Star Wars’ movies on its successful online service.

But while Disney won’t be giving Netflix any original movies after 2019, it looks as though Netflix isn’t ready to let go of Marvel or ‘Star Wars’.

And they’re apparently negotiating a deal to keep them.

According to Reuters, the streaming giant is currently in negotiations with Disney to keep hold of the popular comic book and sci-fi properties.

“Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) is in ‘active discussions’ with Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) about keeping Marvel and ‘Star Wars’ films after 2019,” they reveal, “when new Disney and Pixar movies will stop appearing on the streaming service, a senior Netflix executive said on Thursday.”

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos revealed, “we are still in active discussions” with Disney about securing the rights to stream Marvel and Lucasfilm releases after 2019.

Netflix is keen to keep the MCU on its screens – Credit: Netflix More

Disney have not yet responded to a request for comment.

What does this mean for Netflix?

Well, if they can continue getting new Marvel and ‘Star Wars’ content onto the platform, it’s going to be a huge deal. After all, they’re some of the biggest movies in the business, and the kind of films which guarantee a returning audience.

But they’re keen to stress that they were expecting this.

“That’s why we got into the originals business five years ago,” he added. “Anticipating it may be not as easy a conversation with studios and networks [to license their content].”

Of course, Netflix has been on a roll lately with the likes of ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘The OA’ putting their original content on the map. But you have to wonder what will happen to Marvel TV projects, such as ‘Daredevil’ and ‘The Defenders’.

Either way, it sounds as though Netflix is ready.

And they won’t be going down without a fight.

