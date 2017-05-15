Netflix to Release New Orson Welles Documentary in Tandem With Director's Final Film

By Mia Galuppo, The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix is doubling down on Orson Welles.

The streamer has announced a new documentary on the acclaimed filmmaker from Oscar winner Morgan Neville (20 Feet from Stardom), which will focus on the last 15 years of Welles’ life and his complicated relationship with Hollywood.

The news comes two months after Netflix announced the acquisition of the auteur’s unfinished final feature, The Other Side of the Wind, which will be a center point of Neville’s doc.

“The Other Side of the Wind has long been a ghostly legend in cinema history, but the story behind it is equally fascinating,” said Neville. “I’m excited to be able to tell the incredible story behind this film and to explore what made Welles such an enduring figure.”

Frank Marshall, who worked with Welles as a production manager on The Other Side of the Wind and is overseeing its restoration and completion for Netflix, will serve as an executive producer on the doc — which is being produced by Tremolo Productions — along with Filip Jan Rymzsa, the filmmaker who began the process of restoring the film by raising $400,000 through an Indiegogo campaign begun in 2015.

John Huston, Oja Kodar, Lilli Palmer, and Dennis Hopper starred in The Other Side of the Wind, which is considered to be Welles’ semi-autobiographical satire of Hollywood. It follows a legendary film director (played by Huston) who is attempting to stage a Hollywood comeback by appealing to a younger audience by making a stylish art film, which turns into a disaster.

The feature began production in 1970 and continued sporadically filming through 1976 and has since sat for decades unfinished.

The Other Side of the Wind and Neville’s doc will be released in conjunction in 2018.

Watch Archivists Begin to Breathe New Life Into Orson Welles’ Long-Unfinished ‘The Other Side of the Wind’ for Netflix:

