Netflix film To the Bone sees calls for it to be banned

Netflix's new movie To the Bone, which focuses on an anorexic teen receiving treatment, has been hit with heavy criticism and calls for it to be banned.

The movie follows 20-year-old Ellen (Lily Collins), who drops out of education after suffering from anorexia nervosa, and soon agrees to receive treatment in a special facility with medical staff including a doctor played by Keanu Reeves.

The reason the film has been so controversial is that it shows methods on how to lose weight, as well as shots of protruding bones and emaciated bodies, which is strictly discouraged by mental health organisations.

Beat, an organisation dedicated to beating eating disorders, explains in its media guidelines of what should be avoided: "Pictures of people at their most emaciated, skeletal, lowest weight. Pictures indistinguishable from the 'thinspiration' images found on pro-anorexia websites that everyone knows are harmful and most people think should be banned."

So far a petition has emerged with hundreds of signatures calling for the movie to be banned to "prevent doing damage and stigmatising", while viewers on Twitter have been very divided over the film's potentially triggering effects.

Speaking about her role, Lily Collins told Collider: "When I read it [the script], it struck me as such an important subject matter to bring to the attention of people.

"It is still considered quite taboo to talk about, and yet it's becoming more and more prevalent within today's society, and not just with women. If not now, when?

"I knew that Marti (Noxon, writer and director) was going to make it different than other people would.

"And because she had gone through it, it was going to be told in a way that shared experience and that wasn't just a movie about eating disorders, but was a movie by someone who had experienced it and had the intention of starting a conversation and spreading a message."

This isn't the first time the streaming service has been hit with controversy for one of its releases.

13 Reasons Why, a teen drama about a girl who dies by suicide and sends tapes to those who she felt caused it, was hit with harsh criticism for supposedly glorifying suicide, as well as being unnecessarily graphic.

Beat promotes awareness and understanding of eating disorders, also challenging inaccurate stereotypes and stigma. Find out more at Beat's website or by calling 0345 634 1414.

