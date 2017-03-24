Netflix Doubles Down on Adam Sandler With New Four-Film Deal

By Rebecca Ford, The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix is staying in the Adam Sandler business.

The company has inked a new four-film deal with Sandler to create original projects for its streaming service. Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions will produce each film, which will premiere exclusively on the streaming service.

Netflix first inked a four-film deal with Sandler in October 2014. The first two films released under that deal — The Ridiculous Six and The Do-Over — are the biggest film releases ever for the service.

“Adam Sandler is one of the leading comedians in the film world, and his movies have proven to be extremely successful with our subscribers around the world,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix chief content officer. “We are thrilled at the opportunity to extend our partnership with Adam and his entire team at Happy Madison and keep the world laughing.”

The third film under Sandler’s Netflix deal, Sandy Wexler, is set to launch on the streaming platform on April 14. The romantic comedy set in Los Angeles in the ’90s stars Jennifer Hudson, Kevin James, Terry Crews, Lamorne Morris, Nick Swardson, Rob Schneider, and Jane Seymour.

“I love working with Netflix and collaborating with them. I love how passionate they are about making movies and getting them out there for the whole world to see. They’ve made me feel like family and I can’t thank them enough for their support,” said Sandler.

Netflix’s initial deal with Sandler was part of the company’s ambitious plans to create original films for its service. In addition to the Sandler films, the company’s upcoming releases include Charlie McDowell’s The Discovery starring Jason Segel, Rooney Mara and Robert Redford; David Michôd’s War Machine starring Brad Pitt; and Bong Joon-Ho’s Okja starring Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano, Lily Collins and Steven Yeun.

