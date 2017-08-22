Nationwide casting call kicks off for Fox's live musical 'A Christmas Story'

Peter Billingsley as Ralphie in the original film version of A Christmas Story (Photo: MGM/UA)





A nationwide digital casting call is underway for the lead role of Ralphie Parker in Fox’s live musical production of A Christmas Story airing in December, the part originated by Peter Billingsley in the seminal movie.

The character description: “Ralphie” is a bright, but not precocious, 9-year-old boy whose only dream is to get a Red Ryder Range Model Carbine Action BB Gun for Christmas.

Auditions are open now through Aug. 29, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Submissions will be accepted digitally only via castittalent.com/A_Christmas_Story. Candidates, ages 9-12, should express strong singing and dancing capabilities and be able to anchor the live three-hour production. As part of the audition, candidates should submit a video performing the original songs “Red Ryder BB Gun” and “Before the Old Man.”



Saturday Night Live alum will star as Ralphie’s mother.

Oscar and Tony winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul scored A Christmas Story: The Musical, and will compose several new songs for the live television event, with Jonathan Tolins and Robert Cary (Grease: Live) adapting the book.

A Christmas Story will be produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television. The three-hour live musical event will air Dec. 17 (7-10 p.m. ET live/PT tape-delayed) on Fox.

