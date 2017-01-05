National Board of Review Awards: 'Manchester by the Sea,' Diversity, and Trump the Talk of the Night

By Scott Feinberg, The Hollywood Reporter

It felt like representatives of Manchester by the Sea were presenting or accepting awards for almost all of the three-plus-hour National Board of Review‘s 88th annual awards ceremony on Wednesday night at Cipriani 42nd Street. That’s partly because those who got up to the podium were a bit on the longwinded side, but also partly because so many of them got up to the podium: Kenneth Lonergan (accepted best film and best original screenplay), Casey Affleck (presented best original screenplay and accepted best actor), Lucas Hedges (accepted best breakthrough actor), and Matthew Broderick (presented best film). In other words, there was no question — and had been no question from the moment this year’s winners first were announced back on Nov. 29 — about which movie the NBR, a rather opaque organization comprised of roughly 130 “film enthusiasts,” loved the most in 2016.

Unlike some years in which there were fireworks at the NBR Awards, this year’s ceremony, emceed by NBC’s Willie Geist, went rather smoothly and uneventfully. The winners were rather gracious to the other films and filmmakers with which they will compete the rest of the way to the Oscars on Feb. 26. Lonergan, in accepting best film, hailed La La Land, the best picture Oscar frontrunner that was shut out of the NBR Awards, save for ceremonial inclusion on its top 10 list. Affleck, in accepting best actor, praised Barry Jenkins, who already had accepted the best director prize for Moonlight, for having a far better way with words than he.

Related: WGA Awards: How Did ‘Deadpool’ Get a Nomination and What Does It Mean for the Oscars?

Speaking of Moonlight, it did just fine on a night in which films and filmmakers of color were prominently highlighted. Jenkins became the first black person in the history of the NBR Awards to win best director, a fact he highlighted in his acceptance speech — “There was a time when someone like me just wasn’t considered” — following an introduction by the noted author on race Ta-Nehisi Paul Coates, who praised Jenkins for not succumbing to pressure to present black characters in a “positive” light, but rather presenting them in a “productive” light. Meanwhile, his film’s Naomie Harris was presented with the best supporting actress award by her costar Mahershala Ali, who was passed over for the best supporting actor prize in favor of Hell or High Water‘s Jeff Bridges (who, in turn, dedicated his win to “all those people who are physically at Standing Rock [Indian Reservation, near North Dakota and South Dakota] and all who are supporting them”).

Additionally, Hidden Figures was honored with the best ensemble award. Astronaut Yvonne Cagle presented to Octavia Spencer, Aldis Hodge, and Ali, who appears in that film, too, cheering the film’s “diversity that launches discovery… inclusion that fuels inspiration… and giving voice to figures hidden for far too long.” Ezra Edelman’s O.J.: Made in America, the seven-and-a-half-hour look back at the O.J. Simpson murder trial and the context in which it occurred, won best documentary. Edelman said, “People want the truth,” a possible reference to president-elect Donald Trump’s apparent aversion to it. And The Fits‘ Royalty Hightower was presented with the best breakthrough actress award by its recipient from five years ago, Quvenzhane Wallis.

Related: New York Film Critics Circle Awards: Taking Aim at Donald Trump Amid the Prize-Giving

Other big winners included Arrival‘s Amy Adams for best actress, introduced as a “badass” by Chris Messina; and Silence‘s Jay Cocks and Martin Scorsese for best adapted screenplay, introduced by the film’s supporting actors Adam Driver and Liam Neeson. (Adams, Cocks, and Scorsese also were feted earlier in the day with a Paramount-hosted, Academy member-packed luncheon high above Manhattan in Rockefeller Center’s Rainbow Room; many attendees of that gathering subsequently hustled over to the 21 Club, where Lonergan and Affleck were at the center of a similar event, hosted by Manchester distributors Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions; and later to The Monkey Bar, where The Weinstein Co., which was shut out of the NBR Awards, toasted Lion lead actor Sunny Pawar, supporting actor Dev Patel, and supporting actress Nicole Kidman.)

Read More