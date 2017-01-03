Natalie Portman Talks 'Thor,' 'Star Wars' Experiences — Is a Marvel Return Possible?

Natalie Portman‘s role as Jackie Kennedy in Pablo Larrain’s Jackie has already nabbed her a Best Actress nomination from the Golden Globes, and is almost certain to make her an Oscar nominee for the third time (following 2004’s Closer and her win for 2010’s Black Swan). No matter her success in prestige projects, however, the 35-year-old star is no stranger to popcorn-y fare, with big roles in George Lucas’ Star Wars trilogy and Marvel’s first two Thor movies. And while she’s not set to appear in Thor: Ragnarok (out this November), she reveals in a new interview that she’s not closing the book on future Marvel ventures.

In a video interview, Portman tells Deadline‘s Pete Hammond in regard to Star Wars and Thor that “It’s amazing to get to make movies that become part of so many people’s imaginations.” Moreover, “As an actor, it’s like a completely different skill, because when you’re making those movies, you’re working with so much blue screen and so much fantasy, your imagination has to be so much larger. It’s really challenging for me, and I don’t feel like I’ve gotten it yet, I don’t feel like I’ve understood it yet. And so it’s something that I’m fascinated by, because I’m really challenged by it, more than anything, almost.”

Does that mean she’ll be returning to the Marvel fold in the future, perhaps in one of the studio’s everyone-and-the-kitchen-sink Avengers: Infinity War sequels? Back in August, she left the door open while throwing cold water on the idea, telling The Wall Street Journal that “I don’t know if maybe they’ll ask for an Avengers 7 or whatever. I have no idea, but as far as I know, I’m done.” Her latest comments don’t contradict that, but seem a bit less certain it’s all in her past, stating only that when it comes to the process of working in such CGI-heavy movies, “Hopefully one day I’ll figure it out.”

To hear her entire comments about working on both Jackie and her blockbuster genre efforts, head over to Deadline.

Natalie Portman in ‘Jackie’: Watch a clip: