Natalie Portman Says Ashton Kutcher Was Paid Three Times More Than Her for 'No Strings Attached'

Natalie Portman is speaking out.

The Jackie star revealed to Marie Claire UK that "Ashton Kutcher was paid three times as much as me on No Strings Attached," the 2011 romantic comedy the pair starred in together.

"I knew and I went along with it, because there's this thing with 'quotes' in Hollywood," Portman explained. "His was three times higher than mine, so they said he should get three times more."

"I wasn't as pissed as I should have been," she added. "I mean, we get paid a lot, so it's hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy."

And while successful actors do make a more than comfortable living, Portman pointed out that the disparity is worse than the national pay gap. "Compared to men, in most professions, women make 80 cents to the dollar," she explained. "In Hollywood, we are making 30 cents to the dollar."

Portman, 35, is far from the first actress to speak out about the Hollywood pay gap.

Jennifer Lawrence has discussed equal pay often, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star Felicity Jones did recently as well. In addition, Shameless star Emmy Rossum successfully renegotiated her contract with Showtime last month. She will be paid as much or more than the show's other lead, William H. Macy, a move supported by both Macy and the network.

