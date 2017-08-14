Natalie Portman is an American clairvoyant in Paris in 'Planetarium': Watch exclusive clip

The clip won’t give you much of an idea of Planetarium’s plot, which focuses on Portman and Depp’s clairvoyant siblings, who after a lengthy world tour arrive in Paris and are subsequently hired by a French movie studio bigwig (Emmanuel Salinger) for a séance. Convinced of their powers, the mogul sets about making a movie with them, all while they live in his home, which leads to stardom and sisterly tensions that are only hinted at in this scene. What is conveyed here, though, is the lush, expressionistic atmosphere of director Rebecca Zlotowski’s film — as well as its fondness for breathy narration.

A melodrama of a most unique sort, Planetarium once more proves that Portman is one of world cinema’s most daring artists. To get a small taste of her latest work, check out our exclusive clip from the film (above), which is in select theaters now.

Natalie Portman in ‘Jackie’: Watch a clip:

Read more from Yahoo Movies: