Ex-'Game of Thrones' star Pedro Pascal to play villain in 'Equalizer 2' opposite Denzel Washington

By Justin Kroll

Pedro Pascal is in negotiations to play the antagonist in Sony and Escape Artists’ The Equalizer 2 starring Denzel Washington.

Antoine Fuqua is returning to direct. Todd Black is producing.

Plot details are currently scarce, other than that Washington will reprise his role as Robert McCall, a former special-ops agent who now helps those who can’t defend themselves. Details on Pascal’s character are unknown.

The pic bows on Sept. 14, 2018. The movie is Washington’s first sequel after the first film was a hit, grossing $100 million domestically. Based on the 1970s TV series, The Equalizer followed McCall as a simple man who worked at a Home Depot-style store and kept a quiet life. His secret past, however, was brought to light when he took on a Russian syndicate to defend a young girl who was badly beaten by her pimps, who worked for the mob.

While details on what force Washington’s character will be fighting are being kept under wraps, it could be another high-powered gang led by Pascal.

The sequel is a big move for Sony, as this marks the first time Washington has ever reprised a character in his storied career. The Equalizer 2 is such a priority for Washington that Fuqua left his post as director of the Scarface reboot at Universal to focus on the film.

It also marks a big get for Pascal, who has begun to build a busy career after breaking out as Prince Oberyn in Season 4 of Game of Thrones. He has continued to build a fan base with Netflix’s Narcos while slowly adding major films to his resume.

Along with Season 3 of Narcos, Pascal can next be seen in Kingsman 2: The Golden Circle, which opens next month and also stars Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, and Channing Tatum. He is repped by WME and Untitled Entertainment.



