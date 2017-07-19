Naomi Watts: 'I think of my career in two parts; before and after Mulholland Drive'

Two Oscar nominations, numerous box-office hits (King Kong, The Ring, The Divergent Series), and roles in critically acclaimed smaller budget flicks (Birdman, Mulholland Drive); Naomi Watts boasts a truly spectacular CV. Yet, perched on a white sofa — itself engulfed by an enormous London hotel room — Watts seems ever-so-cautious discussing her new Netflix series, Gypsy.

“I liked that this was not your stereotypical woman,” she says of the main character, Jean Holloway, a New York therapist who becomes enamoured with one of her patient’s former partners. “She straddles both worlds of being good and bad. You don’t see that much from a female point of view. You see that antihero thing a lot more with men, and audiences are more accepting of it, but it’s just human nature.”

The show’s creator, Lisa Rubin has given a similar response to journalists asking about the negative reviews Gypsy has received, explaining how viewers are not adjusted to seeing women that “have the same sort of hidden dimensions as men”. Men have, as TV watchers likely know, dominated the anti-hero character, from Breaking Bad’s Walter White to Don Draper in Mad Men.

Despite having an empty IMDB page, Rubin was a key figure in persuading Watts to join the project. “She was very articulate,” Watts explains. “She wanted Jean to come across as someone reinventing themselves, even if life looked perfect from the outside. On the inside, she was suffocating and felt the need to dig deeper, to shake up her life”

Of course, it took a team of women to bring Jean to life, including 50 Shades of Grey director Sam Taylor-Johnson, who helmed the first two episodes. “Working with this collective group of strong women, you feel like you’re in safe hands,” Watts says. “It’s the best way to achieve what’s on paper, with them in a collaborative effort with strong minded women.”

For the more risqué scenes in Gypsy, having women behind the camera made things a lot easier, creating a relaxed environment that brings out the best in each other. On other projects, though, that hasn't always been the case.

“You get deep very quickly with other women,” she explains. “Inevitably emotions do play a part but you get over it very quickly and get back in. Women expect a lot from each other and I love that about my female friendships. I’m definitely a woman’s woman, I like to surround myself with strong women. Ones that are not afraid to tell the truth.”

Netflix has been at the forefront of creating many female driven shows. Recently GLOW reached the streaming service, fronted by Alison Brie — an actor who expressed similar sentiments about working with women on set. Then there’s Orange is the New Black, a prison-based comedy-drama that has won umpteen awards and been celebrated as a progressive vision of women on screen.

Naomi Watts in Gypsy (Netflix) More

However, while women have been brought centre stage on television, cinema has fallen behind. Just look at Marvel’s latest offering of superhero flicks — Spider-Man, Thor, Captain America, Guardians of the Galaxy; the female characters barely exist.

“It feels like we’re at a place where the film industry is bottoming out,” Watts says, sounding more energised. “There’s not a huge volume of female driven dramas being made. It’s all very much sci-fi, or superheroes, or franchises, or comedies that are very much are not my passion projects. It’s true of the writers who have left that arena and gone to TV. I have to go where the writers are.”

