Mystery 'Avengers hatch' is found at Disneyland

Like something out of ‘Lost’, a mysterious hatch has appeared at Disneyland, and it’s causing all manner of wild speculation.

Park-goers and fans of the Marvel universe were quick to spot that the hatch is emblazoned with the ‘A’ for Avengers.

So what could it mean?

It appeared just outside the recently opened ‘Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout’ ride at the California attraction, and was said to have been surrounded by workers in hazmat suits.





And as such, it’s lead many to muse that it could be the first clue that a full-on Marvel-land type attraction is on the way.

It’s certainly a purposefully tantalising addition to the shrubbery, and the Marvel ‘themed entertainment creative director’, Brian Crosby, has previously hinted connections being thrown up between the Marvel attractions around the world.

“There are nods in this attraction to other things we are doing around the world,” he said, while introducing the Guardians of the Galaxy attraction prior to its opening to the public.

“In true Marvel fashion, hashtag it’s all connected, there are nods to the Iron Man Experience in Hong Kong, there are nods to the Marvel Superhero Academy on the Disney Cruise Ship. It’s all connected guys. So we encourage you to be good fans and go on the interwebs and find all the clues and connect it all. That’s the fun, it’s all part of the same universe. And we’re just getting started.”

Meanwhile, Disney ‘imagineering executive’ Joe Rhode also said (back when the Guardians ride was first announced last year): “[The Ride] will be the first of a whole new universe in Disney California Adventure. All of this is happening as we speak.

“As things emerge and as things develop, I’ll be back to tell you about all the things that are going to happen as we go forward and make this really really cool and really wonderful addition to Disney California Adventure.”

And with that, we’re booking our tickets to California.

