'My Little Pony: The Movie' Exclusive: Here's the Toy Version of the New Pony Queen

Here’s one for all you Bronies out there: My Little Pony: The Movie is set hit theaters Oct. 6, and Yahoo Movies has the exclusive first look at an upcoming toy set featuring one of the new characters — and the brand new equine land — created for the animated feature.

Related: Check Out ‘My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic’ Concept Art (Exclusive)

The Canterlot & Seaquestria Castle Playset, to be unveiled by Hasbro at this weekend’s New York Toy Fair, includes Queen Novo. Voiced by Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black), the queen rules over the underwater realm.

Here’s the official description:

Fans can recreate adventures from the movie with Queen Novo and Spike the Pufferfish figures, and this 2-worlds-in-1, 29-inch playset. Place the figures on the slide or in the bubble-shaped elevator and have them ride from Canterlot [the capitol of the ponies’ homeland of Equestria] down to the kingdom of Seaquestria or on the dance floor and spin the light up tower. The figures can also fit on the spinning octopus ride. Kids can push a button to open the treasure chest and jellyfish chandelier to hide treasure inside. The set includes 30-plus accessories for bedtime, beach time, tea time, and more!

Based on the original Hasbro product line, the TV series My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic has become a phenomenon since its debut in 2010, spawning a cottage industry of merchandise beyond toys that includes the spin-off Equestria Girls, multiple soundtracks and related albums, books and comics, video games, trading cards, apparel, and even housewares. There has even been a documentary about bronies, the hard-core fans inspired by the show’s positive messaging. But My Little Pony: The Movie will be the first theatrical foray for Twilight Sparkle and her pals.

The film will find Twilight, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Fluttershy, and Pinkie Pie transformed into sea ponies (which explains why Spike, normally the ponies’ dragon sidekick, is a pufferfish in the playset) as they travel from their homeland of Equestria into Novo’s aquatic kingdom.

My Little Pony: The Movie features the voice cast of the Friendship Is Magic TV show — Tara Strong (Twilight Sparkle), Ashleigh Ball (Applejack and Rainbow Dash), Andrea Libman (Fluttershy and Pinkie Pie), Tabitha St. Germain (Rarity), and Cathy Weseluck (Spike) — with several A-list additions, including Aduba, Emily Blunt (Tempest Shadow), Kristen Chenoweth, (Princess Skystar), Taye Diggs (Capper), Michael Peña (Grubber), Zoe Saldana (Captain Celaeno), Liev Schreiber (Storm King), and singer/performance artist Sia (Songbird Serenade).

The $99.99 Canterlot & Seaquestria Castle Playset will be available this fall in stores and online.