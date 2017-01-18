'My Life as a Zucchini' English-Language Trailer: Hear Nick Offerman, Ellen Page, and More (Exclusive)

Twenty-five years ago this February, Beauty and the Beast made Oscar history by becoming the first animated film to be nominated for Best Picture. Another landmark moment came in 2008, when the Israeli animated feature Waltz With Bashir joined the ranks of that year’s Best Foreign Language Film nominees. And history could be made again when this year’s Oscar nominations are announced on Jan. 24. That’s because the Swiss stop-motion feature My Life as a Zucchini may become the first cartoon to be nominated in both the Best Animated Feature and Best Foreign Language Film categories. One of nine titles on the Foreign Language Film shortlist, Zucchini has a strong chance of being among the final five nominees and seems likely to be among the animated feature lineup as well, particularly on the heels of its surprise Golden Globe nomination. And now Yahoo has the exclusive first trailer for its American release. (Watch it above.)

The movie’s American distributor, GKids, is ready to take advantage of its elevated profile. Slated for release on Feb. 24, Zucchini, the feature debut of Swiss animator Claude Barras, will be released in the U.S. in both its original French version and a new English-language cut featuring the familiar voices of Nick Offerman, Ellen Page, and Will Forte. Young actor Erick Abbate voices the title character, an orphan whose late mother gave him the nickname Zucchini. Following her death, he’s brought to an orphanage by a kindly police officer (Offerman) and falls for rebellious new arrival, Camille (Ness Krell). A gentle mixture of comedy and drama, My Life as a Zucchini is a film that can easily bring fans of foreign-language cinema and great cartoons together.