MVPs of Horror: 'World War Z' mastermind Max Brooks rates the best zombies in pop culture

Once upon a time, kids were introduced to the wild, wonderful world of horror through slender volumes like the immortally terrifying Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (the version with the original Stephen Gammell artwork — not the significantly toned-down drawings glimpsed in contemporary copies). These days, they’re more likely to get their early scares from immersive experiences like Minecraft, the ubiquitous multiplatform video game that’s been a sensation since it first launched in 2009. While it may seem like an innocent adventure on the surface, there’s plenty of scary stuff to mine in Minecraft, from rivers of lava to skittering spiders to slow-moving, but still-deadly zombies.

The latter element particularly appealed to zombie expert — should we call him, zombert? — Max Brooks, who literally wrote the book on the walking dead in the form of The Zombie Survival Guide and World War Z. The author recently expanded Minecraft‘s trans-media footprint by penning Minecraft: The Island, its first officially-licensed tie-in novel. Adopting a first-person perspective, the book, like the game’s Survival mode, drops the reader onto an island where they confront strange creatures, creeping starvation and the body horror that comes with suddenly being transformed into a figure made entirely of square boxes.

“There’s an element of fear to Minecraft, definitely,” Brooks tells Yahoo Entertainment. “That comes from the first time I played the game. There I was all alone, trying to survive. At first it was kind of cool, and then the sun went down and the zombies came out. I was like, ‘Great, I’m right back to where I started!‘” We chatted with Brooks about the art of writing zombie horror for kids, his favorite zombie movies and where he stands on the movie version of World War Z.

Yahoo: Minecraft: The Island could be a gateway into horror fiction for a lot of kids. Did you have that in mind as you were writing it?

Max Brooks: Oh yeah. I was trying to create that feeling of being vulnerable, of being physically mortal, which is something I got in touch with earlier being a neurotic human being. I hear other people talk about the invincibility of youth, but I never had that. I think I jumped right into middle age at the age of 8. [Laughs] What I love about Minecraft is that when you play on Survival mode, there’s an element of horror that I think reflects the real world. It doesn’t matter how witty and cute and awesome you think you are: the zombies are coming for you and you’d better protect yourself. You’re also going to starve if you don’t get up off your square butt and get some food. What a great metaphor for life! What a book allows you to do is present all the sense that a video game doesn’t. Basically, all I had to do was take the horrifying scenarios of the video game and bring a more sensory experience to it.

What were the first horror stories you were exposed to?

For me, being dyslexic, I came to reading later in life. I wasn’t one of those young kids curled up in the corner with a Judy Blume book. That was one of the reasons I felt vulnerable; all the other kids could just sit down and do something, and I couldn’t. I grew up during the golden age of horror movies in the late ’70s and early ’80s when even the trailers were scary. I remember the trailers for movies like Jaws 2 and Silent Scream. I also remember all the faux-documentaries. Talk about fake news — we had fake news: we had In Search Of…! When Leonard Nimoy tells you that the Loch Ness monster is real, you believe him. I would get together with my friends and go, ‘Did you see In Search Of… last night? You can really spontaneously combust!‘”

How about your earliest memory of seeing a zombie?

I was about 12 or 13, and I was doing what all 12 or 13 boys did in the mid-’80s: trying to find boobs on TV. My parents [Hollywood legends Mel Brooks and Anne Bancroft] had cable [in their bedroom] and when they would go out for dinner, I would sneak in and wait to find something. I remember seeing this movie with ridiculously gorgeous woman who was way naked, and I thought, “This was the greatest thing that ever happened to me.” What I didn’t realize is that I had accidentally wandered into an Italian cannibal zombie movie! Not even a George Romero-style zombie movie. It was hardcore, with people being torn apart and a dead woman in a wheelchair with a cat jumping out of her stomach. If that doesn’t mess you up when you’re 12 or 13, I don’t know what will. The irony is that when I saw Night of the Living Dead a few years later, that actually gave me hope. Because Romeo set down rules: those zombies aren’t invincible and you’re not guaranteed to die. There are ways to defeat them and survive — the challenge is figuring out those ways.

