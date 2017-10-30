Murder on the Orient Express: The most famous moustaches in film history

They are huge and you could be forgiven for thinking they have a life of its own. They arrive in the railway carriage long before he does. They give his face a look resembling that of Lord Kitchener in the famous “Your Country Needs You” recruiting poster from the First World War. We are talking of the voluminous whiskers worn by Kenneth Branagh in his role as Hercule Poirot in the new film version of Murder On The Orient Express (which arrives in British cinemas on 3 November after a world premiere in the unlikely setting of the Royal Albert Hall in London).

Branagh not only stars as the Belgian detective; he has directed the new Agatha Christie adaptation. After years in which male screen actors have foresworn facial hair, moustaches are returning in earnest in the film. They’re back on screen in every shape and size.

Cultivating these bristles was no easy matter. Carol Hemming (chief make-up artist on the film) oversaw the growing and application of the moustaches. “The first port of call was Agatha Christie herself,” Hemming explains. Before production began, she went through all of Christie’s Poirot novels looking for every mention of the detective’s upper lip. Her starting point was a passage in Christie’s 1969 novel, Hallowe’en Party.

“There was only one thing about his own appearance which really pleased Hercule Poirot, and that was the profusion of his moustaches, and the way they responded to grooming and treatment and trimming. They were magnificent. He knew of nobody else who had any moustache half as good,” Christie wrote. In Dumb Witness, the crime novelist described Poirot’s moustache as being “positively exotic”. In Dead Man’s Folly, it was referred to as “enormous”.

With the author’s descriptions in the back of her mind, Hemming was determined that Branagh’s Poirot would have more extravagant whiskers than those found above David Suchet’s lip in TV’s Poirot or the relatively modest moustaches worn by Albert Finney and Peter Ustinov in some of the earlier film adaptations of the Christie novels.

“What became clear was that the moustache was not just about his vanity but about his effect on other people, putting them off guard, making him a figure of intrigue and making them under-estimate him possibly,” Hemming says. In the build-up to shooting, she had a life cast made of Branagh’s head so she could work on finding the best moustache to fit his face.

