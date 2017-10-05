Murder on the Orient Express Character Posters Lay Out the Mystery's Main Players
Johnny Depp, Daisy Ridley, and more line up in Murder on the Orient Express posters
In Murder on the Orient Express (out Nov. 10), Johnny Depp plays a rich businessman with dark secrets. “He’s paranoid, haunted, and lethal,” director Kenneth Branagh told EW for the film's cover story earlier this year. “Ratchett is a very dangerous man.”
Johnny Depp, Daisy Ridley, and more line up in Murder on the Orient Express posters
Educated Rich Liberal Snowflake: Remember Trumptards you couldn't vote for Hillary because she lies, can't be trusted and is unfit. Trump of course always tells the truth, was going to build a wall, repeal and replace Obamacare, and surround himself with "all the best people", draining the swamp. LOL how's all that winning working out for you?
907