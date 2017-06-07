The Mummy: four movies which never got made

This Friday sees the release of ‘The Mummy,’ Universal’s latest take on their classic monster introduced in the form of Boris Karloff way back in 1932. This latest incarnation is pitched as the launchpad of the Dark Universe, a Marvel-esque series of interlocking movies centred on the classic characters from Universal’s golden age of horror.

This latest take on ‘The Mummy’ from director Alex Kurtzman, starring Tom Cruise and Sofia Boutella, is the studio’s tenth ‘Mummy’ movie to date. The Karloff film spawned four follow-ups in the 1940s, most featuring Lon Chaney Jr as Kharis. The studio would later bring the character back in 1955 comedy ‘Abbott and Costello Meet the Mummy.’

Modern audiences will likely be more familiar with 1999’s ‘The Mummy,’ a 1920s-set adventure which starred Brendan Fraser as boy’s own action hero Rick O’Connell, and spawned two sequels. However, this film from director Stephen Sommers was not the first incarnation of ‘The Mummy’ to gain some momentum in the 1990s – nor is this new Tom Cruise movie the only version to have been on the drawing board since.

How different the ‘Mummy’ franchise might look today if any of these films had wound up being made…

Clive Barker’s ‘The Mummy’

Author-turned-director Clive Barker was one of the biggest names in horror in the early 1990s, following his cult classic 1987 debut ‘Hellraiser,’ and his more divisive 1990 sophomore effort ‘Nightbreed.’ Not long thereafter he pitched a new version of ‘The Mummy’ to Universal, in collaboration with writer Mick Garris – but it seems their vision was deemed a bit too extreme.

Barker explained in 2015 that their take on the property was “precisely what the powers that were at Universal did not want”; a gory and sexually explicit film set in the present day, centred on “an uncommonly beautiful woman… a seducer and murderer of mysterious origin,” who would ultimately be revealed as transgender.

Barker recalls the studio were aghast: “How could we expect to get away with something so weird? Nobody in America, we were told, would accept such a ridiculous premise.” Of course, not long thereafter ‘The Crying Game’ became a huge hit in the US.

We might also note that, with the contemporary time setting and a somewhat sexualised female Mummy as the antagonist, this latest take on ‘The Mummy’ might owe a little to Barker’s vision.

Joe Dante’s ‘The Mummy’

While Barker’s pitch on the property was rejected, Universal continued to develop ‘The Mummy,’ and tapped Joe Dante (‘Gremlins,’ ‘Small Soldiers’) to direct. Unfortunately, Dante’s take also failed to get off the ground, despite the endorsement of Steven Spielberg.

Dante explained in 2000, “It’s a very unpleasant memory. I was at Universal and [screenwriter] John Sayles had done, I thought, a terrific script for ‘The Mummy.’ It was a contemporary version, but it was very hip. It was a little like ‘The Howling,’ but more sophisticated.”

The director was at loggerheads with the studio both over the budget (“our budget was $25 million, which was a bargain, believe me”), and the contemporary setting: “[Universal head Sid Sheinberg] said, “I think it should be a period picture like the first one,” forgetting that the first one was not a period picture: It was made in 1933 and set in 1933… So eventually the whole thing sort of fell apart, and then they decided to pony up 50 extra million dollars to do the version they did. And it was a big hit.”

