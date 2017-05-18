The Mummy final trailer teases a new world of Gods and Monsters

It’s the final trailer for ‘The Mummy’…

And Tom Cruise is entering a dark new world.

‘The Mummy’ is almost here, and she’s bringing a whole world of pain for Tom Cruise’s cursed soldier, Nick Morton. But can he save himself and the entire world in the process? Or will we be damned to walk the earth with the rest of her monstrous companions?

It’s certainly an interesting way to set up a franchise…

The new (and final) trailer for ‘The Mummy’ has appeared online today… and it seems to be teasing a much larger role in the upcoming Universal Monsters franchise. Essentially, it looks as though ‘The Mummy’ may in fact unleash hell on earth.

Sofia Boutella as The Mummy - Credit: Universal Pictures More

“You have no idea what you have unleashed,” says Russell Crowe in a voiceover for the new trailer. “You are alive, because you were cursed… [by] the ultimate evil. Welcome to a new world of Gods and Monsters.”

Of course, it’s no secret that Russell Crowe is playing Dr Jekyll.

But has The Mummy unleashed even more of her kind?

“It takes a monster to defeat a monster…” said the Official Twitter account.

Could that be a hint towards Tom Cruise’s cursed existence, or the appearance of Dr Jekyll? If it’s the latter, could this mean we’ll see even more monsters appear in the film? And could Tom Cruise actually turn out to be one of them?

The Mummy isn’t messing around – Credit: Universal Pictures More

After all, ‘the very essence of evil’ calls to him now.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

But after his stint as Lestat in ‘Interview with the Vampire’ it wouldn’t be a huge stretch.

‘The Mummy’ stars Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella, Annabelle Wallis, Jake Johnson, Courtney B. Vance, and Russell Crowe.

Alex Kurtzman directed the film based on a script by Jon Spaihts and Christopher McQuarrie.

‘The Mummy’ heads to cinemas on 9 June 2017.

