The Mummy director Alex Kurtzman may leave the Dark Universe

Alex Kurtzman’s future is in doubt…

At least, when it comes to Universal’s Dark Universe.

He may have directed ‘The Mummy’, but it looks as though Alex Kurtzman’s future at the helm of Universal’s expansive monster universe – recently dubbed the Dark Universe – isn’t quite as certain as we hoped.

And he may not be back for more.

During an interview with IGN, the 43-year-old filmmaker revealed that he’s unsure whether he’s returning to the Dark Universe.

“You know the truth is, I don’t know. I really don’t know,” he explained. “I haven’t really decided. Is the honest answer.”

And after taking a bit of a bashing for ‘The Mummy’ you can hardly blame him.

‘The Mummy’ stars Tom Cruise and Sofia Boutella in a reimagining of the classic horror flick. But despite the leading actor’s impressive star power, it failed to ignite the box office, earning a dismal $79.7 million across the US… and just $397.6 million worldwide.

The Mummy director Alex Kurtzman alongside Russell Crowe – Credit: Universal More

Worse still, it received a critical panning.

As it stands, Alex Kurtzman is still expected to produce the upcoming ‘Bride of Frankenstein’ – set for release in 2019 – as well as subsequent entries such as ‘The Wolf Man’, ‘Creature from the Black Lagoon’, ‘The Invisible Man’ and ‘Van Helsing’.

But given his comments on how he decides when to quit a franchise, it sounds as though he’s struggling to keep himself motivated when it comes to the Dark Universe franchise.

“I have to stay interested in it,” said Kurtzman. “I have to feel like my passion is there for it. I think in the case of Star Trek if your passion isn’t there you shouldn’t be doing it.”

Will Alex Kurtzman stay on as producer?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

But it sounds as though the Dark Universe is already beginning to run out of steam.

