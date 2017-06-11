The Mummy debuts to $174 million opening weekend

The Mummy on course for an impressive debut - Credit: Universal

‘The Mummy’ might not be as cured as we thought…

Despite taking a bashing from the critics, it looks as though ‘The Mummy’ has managed a respectable $174 million global opening weekend.

“Universal’s The Mummy has risen from Saturday’s projections to an estimated $141.8M weekend launch in 63 international box office markets,” revealed Deadline. “The estimated worldwide total is on track for $174M through today.”

And it’s good news for Tom Cruise…

It turns out that ‘The Mummy’ has given him his biggest global opening weekend, ever.

“Those figures give star Tom Cruise his biggest offshore and global openings ever. With No. 1s in 46 markets, the monster movie is also tops for Cruise in 26 [of those].”

All this, despite a Rotten Tomatoes rating of just 17%.

So why has ‘The Mummy’ done so well?

It looks as though Tom Cruise’s star power still commands a pretty decent box office opening… and combined with growth in key and emerging markets, it looks as though the stars have aligned for Universal’s debut Monster pic.

“Korea, which has a fondness for showing Cruise the money, is the 2nd best Mummy opening market this frame with $17.8M. The opening day Tuesday holds the record as the biggest launch day ever for any film at $6.6M. Russia follows for the full frame with $7.6M; Mexico is next at $5.1M; and the UK rounds out the Top 5 at $4.4M.”

The domestic market is another matter however, with ‘The Mummy’ off to a slow start – on course for just $32.2 million across its opening weekend.

Made on a budget of $125 million, it looks as though ‘The Mummy’ is going to make that back, with a healthy profit to boot. And it could well ensure even more Universal Monster movies in the future.

As long as the global markets continue to turn out.

‘The Mummy’ stars Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella, Annabelle Wallis, Jake Johnson, Courtney B. Vance, and Russell Crowe.

Alex Kurtzman directed the film based on a script by Jon Spaihts and Christopher McQuarrie.

‘The Mummy’ heads to cinemas on 9 June 2017.

