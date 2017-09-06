‘Mudbound’ First Trailer: Dee Rees’ Powerhouse Drama Goes From Sundance Darling to Oscar Contender

Dee Rees is best known for her indie breakout “Pariah,” but she’s about to earn a massive new following thanks to “Mudbound.” The movie premiered to massive acclaim at Sundance earlier this year, where it sold to Netflix in a monster $12 million deal. The ensemble cast includes Carey Mulligan, Jason Clarke, Jason Mitchell, Mary J. Blige, Jonathan Banks and Garrett Hedlund.

Read More:Why ‘Mudbound’ Filmmaker Dee Rees Said No to Studio Films and Kept Her Creative Independence

The official synopsis reads: “Set against the backdrop of the Mississippi Delta during the Jim Crow era after World War II, ‘Mudbound’ is both a timeless and timely film following two families — one black, one white — bound together by the hardships of farm life.”

Netflix is planning an Oscar campaign for the movie, and Dee Rees could become the first black woman ever nominated for Best Director if the film takes off among voters. The movie will debut on the streaming platform and in select theaters Friday, November 17.

Watch the first trailer below.

Sign Up:Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

Related stories

'mother!' Promo Reveals the First Footage of Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence -- Watch

'Brimstone & Glory' Trailer: The Team Behind 'Beasts of the Southern Wild' Craft an Exhilarating Documentary

'Kong: Skull Island' Honest Trailer: Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts Lovingly Rips Apart His Own Monster Movie -- Watch