MTV Movie & TV Awards Complete Winners List: 'Beauty and the Beast,' 'Stranger Things' Score Big



(Video courtesy of MTV)

By Kimberly Nordyke, The Hollywood Reporter

The newly rebranded MTV Movie & TV Awards were handed out Sunday night.

Beauty and the Beast won best movie, while star Emma Watson also took home the (newly non-gendered) award for best actor in a movie.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things won the inaugural award for show of the year, while star Millie Bobby Brown was named best actor in a show.

Other winners were stars from Hidden Figures, Moonlight and Logan along with Trevor Noah and RuPaul.

Heading into the show, Jordan Peele’s racially themed horror film Get Out led all nominees with a total of six, followed by Beauty and the Beast with five noms. On the TV side, Stranger Things leads with four nominations including show of the year.

The fan-voted awards show also added several new categories this year — including best host, best reality competition, tearjerker, next generation, trending, best musical moment and best American story, which showcases America at its best, open and diverse — and combined the best actor and actress categories into one.

Adam DeVine hosted the MTV Movie & TV Awards live from Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium. Noah Cyrus and Big Sean performed, while The Fast and Furious movie series received the MTV Generation Award, marking the first time that a film franchise will be honored instead of an individual actor. J Balvin, Pitbull and Camila Cabello performed their Fate of the Furious soundtrack single “Hey Ma,” for the first time on TV, as part of the celebration of Generation Award, which Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Jordana Brewster were on hand to accept.

A list of winners follows.

Movie of the Year

Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) (WINNER)

Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Logan (20th Century Fox)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

The Edge of Seventeen (STX Entertainment)

Best Actor in a Movie

Emma Watson, Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) (WINNER)

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen (STX Entertainment)

Hugh Jackman, Logan (20th Century Fox)

James McAvoy, Split (Universal Pictures)

Taraji P. Henson, Hidden Figures (20th Century Fox)

Show of the Year

Stranger Things (Netflix) (WINNER)

Atlanta (FX)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Insecure (HBO)

Pretty Little Liars (Freeform)

This Is Us (NBC)

Best Actor in a Show

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things (Netflix) (WINNER)

Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX)

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin (The CW)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, The Walking Dead (AMC)

Mandy Moore, This Is Us (NBC)

Best Kiss

Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome, Moonlight (A24) (WINNER)

Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling, La La Land (Summit Entertainment)

Emma Watson & Dan Stevens, Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard, Empire (Fox)

Zac Efron & Anna Kendrick, Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates (20th Century Fox)

Best Villain

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, The Walking Dead (AMC) (WINNER)

Allison Williams, Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Demogorgon, Stranger Things (Netflix)

Jared Leto, Suicide Squad (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Wes Bentley, American Horror Story (FX)

Best Host

Trevor Noah, The Daily Show (Comedy Central) (WINNER)

Ellen DeGeneres, The Ellen DeGeneres Show (NBC)

John Oliver, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1/Logo)

Samantha Bee, Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

Best Documentary

13th (Netflix) (WINNER)

I Am Not Your Negro (Magnolia Pictures)

O.J.: Made in America (ESPN Films)

This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous (YouTube|Red)

TIME: The Kalief Browder Story (Spike)

Best Reality Competition

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1/Logo) (WINNER)

America’s Got Talent (NBC)

MasterChef Junior (Fox)

The Bachelor (ABC)

The Voice (NBC)

Best Comedic Performance

Lil Rel Howery, Get Out (Universal Pictures) (WINNER)

Adam Devine, Workaholics (Comedy Central)

Ilana Glazer & Abbi Jacobson, Broad City (Comedy Central)

Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy (Fox)

Seth Rogen, Sausage Party (Sony)

Will Arnett, The LEGO Batman Movie (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Tearjerker

This Is Us, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate (NBC) (WINNER)

Game of Thrones, Hodor’s (Kristian Nairn) death (HBO)

Grey’s Anatomy, Meredith tells her children about Derek’s death (Ellen Pompeo) (ABC)

Me Before You, Will (Sam Claflin) tells Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can’t stay with her (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Moonlight, Paula (Naomie Harris) tells Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him (A24)

Read More