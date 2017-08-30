Movies You Might Have Missed: David Mirkin's 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion

There has been a recent renaissance in female-led comedy ranging from Fleabag, Chewing Gum and Girls on the small screen to Obvious Child, Appropriate Behavior and Frances Ha on film. In fact, just last week, Hannah Gadsby was announced as the joint winner of the top prize for a comedy show at the Edinburgh Fringe. While such voices have been all too seldom heard until recent years, there are notable exceptions and Romy and Michele's High School Reunion (1997) deserves a place in the pantheon of quintessentially 90s classic comedies alongside Clueless.

In perhaps the most unlikely film to have been based on a stage play in cinema history, Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow star as the eponymous heroines. Romy and Michele are dim-witted pals in their late 20s who are single, unambitious but happy together in their Los Angeles apartment. A former classmate played by the great Janeane Garofalo informs Romy about the upcoming 10-year high school reunion back in Tucson, Arizona but the friends become concerned that they haven’t achieved anything in the previous decade. Scarred by the bullying they suffered at school, a plan is concocted in which the pair will attend the event in an expensive car and business suits while claiming they made a fortune inventing Post-it notes.

Pitched as a kind of female Dumb and Dumber, the leads took great pleasure in nicknaming each other “Smart” and “Smarter” on set since Kudrow studied Biology at Vassar College and Sorvino received a degree in Asian Studies from Harvard. The latter was in a relationship with Quentin Tarantino at the time of filming and there’s a nod to Pulp Fiction with a take-out bag from Big Kahuna Burger on the floor of the living room at one stage.

This is a slight and inconsequential movie that is nonetheless utterly charming. The narrative flits between the present day, 1987 flashbacks and fantasy sequences, all held together by the endearing chemistry of the leads. Director David Mirkin, responsible for writing arguably the funniest Simpsons episode of them all (Deep Space Homer) maintains a frenetic pace while Robin Schiff’s screenplay (adapted from her own theatrical work) is positively brimming with gems like, “You look so good with blonde hair and black roots it’s like not even funny.” One thing that is most certainly funny, however, is Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, essential viewing for anyone who ever felt out of place during their teenage years. In other words, the best of us.