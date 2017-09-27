Movie critic Harry Knowles steps down from Ain't It Cool News amid sex assault claims

Harry Knowles, the founder of movie review site Ain’t It Cool News, has stepped down following allegations of sexual assault.

He tweeted that his sister Dannie is now taking over the day-to-day running of the website, while he seeks ‘therapy, detox, and getting to a better place’.

Teaching my sister the ins and outs of AICN for take-over. I feel she's doing a great job, while I step away. Tomorrow she emails contacts — Harry Knowles (@headgeek666) September 27, 2017





Jasmine Baker, an ex-employee of the Alamo Drafthouse cinema who knew Knowles through the movie scene in Austin, Texas, claimed that he ‘rubbed up against her buttocks and legs in a way that made her feel uncomfortable’ at events at the Drafthouse on two occasions in the late 90s and early 2000s.

She alleged that on another occasion, he put his hand up her shirt.

“Harry Knowles groped me, opportunistically, on more than one occasion,” she told Indiewire, who first broke the story. “I cannot just stay silent. I am not interested in remaining silent.”

Since the claims, other women have come forward, including Austin-based movie writer Britt Hayes, saying that he harassed her sexually too, and that he had a reputation for doing so with other women in the community.

Harry sexually harassed me. he has sexually harassed other women in this community for years. this wasn't an anomaly. he is a predator. https://t.co/ylnmKt7xJV — Britt Hayes, Esq. (@MissBrittHayes) September 24, 2017





On more than one occasion HK has grabbed my ass and other parts of me. I just learned to not go within grabbing distance of him. — Gory-AHHHHHH! (@qloriaisfake) September 24, 2017





Knowles has said that he ‘categorically denies’ the allegations against him, adding that they are ‘100% untrue’.

There's a story coming about me that is 100% untrue. I was this person's friend and confidant. I wish her nothing but the best. But untrue — Harry Knowles (@headgeek666) September 23, 2017





However, it’s not stopped staff on the long-running site – one of the first movie websites to gain notoriety for its insider gossip following its launch in 1996 – from announcing their resignations, including Chicago critic Steve Prokopy and Eric Vespe.

“Given the recent allegations against Harry Knowles of behavior impossible to defend I can not, in good conscience, continue to contribute to the brand I helped build over the last 20 years,” said Vespe.

The Alamo Drafthouse, which partnered with Knowles in 2005 to launch its annual Fantastic Fest film festival, has now also cut him loose.

In a statement, Drafthouse CEO Tim League said that the company has ‘severed all ties with Harry Knowles and he is no longer affiliated with the company in any capacity’.

He added that company was ‘striving to better respond to allegations of sexual assault and harassment, and will take actions so those who work at the theater or attend as a guest are not made to feel unsafe’.

