Movie bank robber shot at by police in Indiana

An actor playing a bank robber in a low-budget movie filming in Indiana got a bit more than he bargained for when police showed up on set and starting shooting.

According to reports from Fox 59, Jim Duff emerged from Crawfordsville’s Backstep Brewery after the scene had been shot to find that someone had reported an armed robbery in progress.

“The next thing I know I heard a gun shot and something buzz by my head,” he told the Journal Review. He was masked and holding a prop pistol at the time.

Police had attended the call on Tuesday and had Duff surrounded, with their weapons drawn, at which point one officer fired at him, believing him to be a threat.

Duff then ripped off his mask, threw the pistol to the ground and reportedly shouted ‘this is a movie set!’





It later emerged that Montgomery County Movies, the producer of the film, had failed to inform the police of the plans to shoot a robbery scene in town.

Indiana State police sergeant Kim Riley told Fox: “He was the only person that backed out, the only one that came out and he was in a ski mask and holding a weapon. Whether it’s real or not, you don’t know that at the time.

“When you’re told to do something, the one thing you don’t do is turn towards police while you’re holding a gun.”

Duff was taken away and held in custody until his story was confirmed, at which point he was released.

The owner of Montgomery County Movies, Philip Demoret, explained that the crew of the film were unaware of what was going on outside.

“We could not see the police, so when the actor left the building we had no knowledge any police had even arrived at the scene,” he said.

“The bad part is all the cameras and everything were inside the bar. So there was nothing outside telling people that this was a film set.

“We’re actually going to work with the Crawfordsville Police Department to make sure this does not happen again.”

Read more

Sex and the City 3 plans axed

Lynda Carter hammers James Cameron over Wonder Woman

Matt Damon cameo rumoured in Thor: Ragnarok