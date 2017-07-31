Mother!: Jennifer Lawrence stars in cryptic first teaser for Darren Aronofsky horror

Darren Aronofsky deserves a medal or something.

In an era of trailers that spoon feed us plot spoilers and ruin all the best jokes and set pieces, the first teaser for Aronofsky’s new movie ‘mother!’ has arrived and, if anything, we feel like we know less about his new psychological thriller than we did before.

The teaser footage, some of which played in front of selected ‘Dunkirk’ screenings recently, shows Jennifer Lawrence wandering through a house in a nightie. The film is reportedly a home invasion starring J-Law, Javier Bardem, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ed Harris, Kristen Wiig, and Gleesons Domhnall and Brendan.

“What brings you to us?” asks Lawrence in voice over over footage of her slowly walking through what is presumably the home that gets invaded.

“They told me I could find a room here,” responds Harris.

“He thought we were a bed and breakfast,” adds Bardem, suggesting that he’s Jennifer Lawrence’s partner, and Harris is one of the home invaders.

Lawrence also asks: “He’s a stranger… did you know he had a wife?” and then we hear her cry, “You’re insane!… Murderer!”

There’s then flashes of footage that show a man being engulfed by flames, an insect flailing on its back, Michelle Pfeiffer being kissed on a bed, Jennifer Lawrence screaming into the camera, a light bulb exploding, someone being brutally attacked from behind, then it’s Javier Bardem’s time to scream, before it cuts to black and the film’s stylish logo appears.

‘mother!’ (sic) definitely looks like it’s more in the vein of Aronofsky’s ‘Black Swan’ than his ‘Noah’, and we can’t wait to learn more about it as its 15 September release gets closer.

Before then, film fans will be able to catch a glimpse of ‘mother!’ when it plays at the 74th Venice Film Festival at the end of August.

