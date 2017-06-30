Morrissey gets the biopic treatment in first trailer for England Is Mine

Among the most enigmatic of all British pop stars, Steven Patrick Morrissey is getting the biopic treatment in ‘England Is Mine’, and the first trailer has arrived in a blizzard of hair and angst.

Filmed in Manchester, the movie follows the tortured young soul as he struggles to find his voice – but find it he does.

Played by ‘Dunkirk’ and ‘A United Kingdom’ star Jack Lowden – soon to be seen in Christopher Nolan’s war epic ‘Dunkirk’ – the outspoken young Mozzer is stifled by his work-a-day job in the tax office, and dreams of something better.

Encouraged by his friend Linder Sterling – who would go on to become a famous artist herself, played here by Jessica Brown Findlay – and eventually finding the right people with which to form The Smiths (Johnny Marr pitching up at his door at the end), ‘England Is Mine’ tracks the early years of the iconoclastic singer.

Written and directed by the Oscar nominated short filmmaker Mark Gill, and produced by one of the team behind Joy Division biopic ‘Control’, the movie will premiere at the Edinburgh Film Festival on July 2.

It’s released across the UK on August 4.

