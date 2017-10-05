This Morning's Blade Runner 2049 interview is boozy and brilliant

Here’s a sentence no one ever thought they’d write – Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling must have been overjoyed after their interview on ‘This Morning’.

Sending in Alison Hammond to do the honours, the stars of ‘Blade Runner 2049’ were soon cracking open the miniatures and chuckling like old pals, a million light years from the average hotel-based movie junket interview.

Instead of the same old questions in a different order, they got a complete lack of research and howls of laughter.

Things started excellently when Hammond admitted she’d never seen the movie, while Harrison Ford joshed with her about being so downbeat.

Soon the mini-bar was open for business, and Gosling was off helping the cameramen capture the golden moments.

Gosling’s love of knitting also got mention, which is also immensely pleasing.

He revealed back in 2013 that he learned to knit from ‘old ladies’ while making the 2007 movie ‘Lars and the Real Girl’.

Anyway, ‘Blade Runner 2049’ is out across the UK from today.

