'Moonlight' to Stream on Amazon Prime: May 21 Debut for Oscar Best Picture Winner

By Hilary Lewis, The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon Studios’ Manchester by the Sea isn’t the only Oscar winner that will be available to stream via its Prime Video service this May.

Best Picture winner Moonlight will also be available for Amazon Prime subscribers, starting May 21, after Amazon extended its exclusive content agreement with A24.

Amazon first inked a deal in 2013 to serve as the exclusive premium subscription home for A24’s films. Since then, titles like Spring Breakers, The Spectacular Now, The Bling Ring, Obvious Child, The Lobster, The Witch, and past Oscar winners Ex Machina, Room, and Amy have become available to Prime Video subscribers after their DVD and Blu-ray releases.

The extension, announced today, covers Moonlight and A24 releases hitting Amazon’s Prime Video later this year: 20th Century Women, American Honey, Free Fire, The Lovers, It Comes At Night, and Manchester star (and best actor Oscar winner) Casey Affleck‘s next film A Ghost Story, directed by David Lowery.

