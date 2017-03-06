‘Moonlight’ Star Trevante Rhodes on His Crazy Oscars Night and Tackling ‘The Predator’

In the wake of the history-making Best Picture mix-up at this year’s Oscars ceremony, where the statue see-sawed between La La Land and Moonlight, some worried that writer-director Barry Jenkins’s ecstatically reviewed drama had been robbed of its proper moment in the spotlight. For Moonlight star Trevante Rhodes — who plays the adult version of the main character, Chiron — that messy, but ultimately sweet, victory felt like a fitting conclusion to the movie’s unlikely journey to Best Picture winner. “It’s the perfect ending, in my opinion,” the 27-year-old actor told Yahoo Movies one week removed from a wild and crazy Oscar night. “I feel like there’s no other way for it to have happened. From start to finish, my experience with Moonlight has been the most unique thing.”

For the record, here’s how events unfolded from Rhodes’s vantage point: When La La Land was initially announced as the winner, he enthusiastically applauded along with the rest of the audience. “I was incredibly happy for La La Land,” he says. “We’ve been on the circuit with these guys for the past four or five months, so we’ve been talking about getting to that moment since the start of all this.”

But then he noticed an interloper enter from the wings, clutching a red envelope, and pointed the man’s presence out to his co-star André Holland. “I said to André, ‘Something’s wrong, man.’ Then Jordan [Horowitz, La La Land‘s producer] came up to the microphone and said that Moonlight was the winner. I initially thought he was just being kind and trying to share the moment with us. Then I realized, ‘No, I think this is real!'” As the La La Land cast and crew exited the stage, Moonlight‘s ensemble took their place, clutching one another and looking alternately shocked and thrilled. “There was so much excitement, love, and happiness,” Rhodes says, clearly cherishing that moment.

The end of his Moonlight journey meant so much to him, he’s not about to spoil it by overanalyzing the flub. While the onstage snafu has been the talk of the town for the past week — with new details emerging daily about the errant tweeting and delayed reactions happening behind the scenes — Rhodes says he’s been mercifully removed from all the intensive post-telecast analysis. That’s in large part due to the fact that he left L.A. in the early morning hours after the ceremony, boarding a Vancouver-bound plane at 4:30 a.m. to continue shooting his next movie, The Predator, director Shane Black’s sequel to the 1980s action classic.

Back on The Predator set, Black and the rest of the cast and crew gave him a brief but touching hero’s welcome. “It was hugs and everybody going, ‘We’re so happy for you,’ and then we were back to business. You gotta get back to work!” Naturally, they couldn’t resist hitting him up for firsthand intel too. “I feel like you can’t say congratulations without also saying, ‘What happened up there?'” Rhodes said, laughing. “That’s going to be the conversation for the rest of the year.”

