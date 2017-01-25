'Moonlight' Star Naomie Harris Joins Dwayne Johnson in 'Rampage'

(Photo: Getty Images)

Fresh off her Oscar nomination for Moonlight, Naomie Harris has signed a deal to join Dwayne Johnson in Rampage, New Line's adventure project based on the 1980s video game.

The project is reuniting Johnson, whose latest movie, Moana, nabbed an Oscar nomination, with New Line, producer Beau Flynn and director Brad Peyton. The team previously proved to be a combustible combination with San Andreas and Journey 2: The Mysterious Island.

New Line, which is looking to shake up the monster movie formula with Rampage, is keeping plot details in a cage. Like the video game, the film will feature three creatures - a monstrously transformed gorilla, crocodile and wolf - who wreak havoc on North American cities and landmarks. Johnson is, naturally, an animal-loving hero who is the world's only hope.

Harris, who sparked to the fun tone of the script, will star opposite him as a geneticist with a moral streak.

Ryan Engle wrote the original draft, with work done by Carlton Cuse and Ryan Condal. Adam Sztykiel did the most current revisions.

Flynn is producing with John Rickard via his Wrigley Pictures banner and Hiram Garcia, Johnson's partner who is producing via 7 Bucks Entertainment.

Marcus Viscidi, Jeff Fierson and Dany Garcia are executive producing the adventure thriller, while Wendy Jacobson of Flynn Picture Co is overseeing.

Rampage is set to release April 20, 2018.

The British-born Harris has been riding high on the beams cast by Moonlight, nabbing a slew of nominations, Golden Globe, BAFTA Awards, SAG Awards, among many others, for her performance as an abusive mother of a gay son.

Harris has also played Moneypenny in the Daniel Craig James Bond movies and starred in the zombie movie 28 Days Later. She is repped by WME and Untitled Entertainment, Ziffren Brittenham and Tavistock Wood in the U.K.

