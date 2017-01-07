'Moonlight' Named Best Picture by the National Society of Film Critics

By Patrick Shanley, The Hollywood Reporter

Moonlight, the story of a young man coming to age in Miami amid the “War on Drugs”, won top honors from the National Society of Film Critics on Saturday.

Barry Jenkins, who adapted the script from an unproduced play by Tarell Alvin McCraney, also won best director. The film scored the best cinematography prize for lenser James Laxton, as well.

Meanwhile, writer-director Kenneth Longergan’s family drama Manchester by the Sea earned best screenplay, best actor for Casey Affleck and best supporting actress for Michelle Williams.

The committee is made up of some of the nation’s top film critics with the Los Angeles Times Justin Chang acting as the current chair. Founded in 1966, the National Society of Film Critics elects its members from publications all over the country, including The New Yorker, NPR and The Christian Science Monitor. This year marks the 51st annual meeting of its voters.

The complete list of winners is below.

Best Picture: Moonlight

Best Actor: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Best Actress: Isabelle Huppert, Elle and Things to Come

Best Supporting Actress: Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Best Director: Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Best Screenplay: Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Best Cinematography: James Laxton, Moonlight

Best Foreign Language Film: Toni Erdmann

Best Nonfiction Film: O.J.: Made in America

Film Heritage Award: Kino Lorber’s Pioneers of African-American Cinema