‘Moonlight’ Cast Talks Accolades From the Golden Globes Red Carpet

When Yahoo attended the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet, we had the chance to speak with several cast members of Moonlight, winner of Best Motion Picture, Drama. We asked how it feels to be part of a film many feel is an important one, and what are the best compliments they are getting for it.

“Life feels great,” said Trevante Rhodes, who showed up in the film’s last third as the adult-version of the main character, “Black.” The biggest compliment has just been when people come up to me with tears in their eyes, saying ‘Thank you.’ That’s everything. I feel like that’s the best thing anybody could get. And then getting the respect from your peers, it’s just incredible.”

“Oh my gosh,” said Naomi Harris, who was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture. “You know what it is? It’s when people watch it and they’re moved by it. And I’ve had people come up to me and start to tell me about the movie and burst in tears, because they’re just so moved by it. That’s what we want. You want to be a part of a film that really affects people and changes the way they see the world and see other human beings.”

“I don’t take any nomination or recognition for granted,” replied Janelle Monáe, who has two significant credits from 2016. “I’m just so grateful that we’re celebrating those that so oftentimes aren’t celebrated. And Moonlight and Hidden Figures both are important for humanity. It brings us closer together after you see both of them and I’m just so proud to be a part of both of those important films.”

Watch Moonlight star Naomi Harris talk about her character in the film:

