'Money Pit' transformed! Tom Hanks's movie house is on sale for $5.9 million

The mansion from The Money Pit, the film that embodied every first-time homeowners’ worst nightmare, is about to become someone’s dream home. The house used for exterior shots in the 1986 Tom Hanks comedy is currently on the market for $5.9 million. (That’s an estimated mortgage of $22,700 a month, according to Zillow.) Located on Long Island’s Gold Coast in Lattingtown, N.Y., the 1898 estate known as Northway has 23 rooms, eight fireplaces, a six-car garage, a pool, and formal gardens on its 5.5-acre property, according to the Sotheby’s listing. There’s no mention of the raccoon in the dumbwaiter, which presumably costs extra. (See the movie clip below.)

In The Money Pit, Tom Hanks and Shelley Long play a New York couple who purchase a dirt-cheap fixer-upper in a questionable real estate deal. As soon as they move in, the idyllic-looking home starts to fall apart around them: sludge oozes from the faucets, floors drop out, appliances catch fire, and the front door breaks free from the wall.

Tom Hanks in The Money Pit, 1986. (Photo: Everett Collection) More

Construction on the home brings nightmares of its own. And while the actual Long Island house wasn’t used for the movie’s interiors (which were shot on a soundstage), the couple who renovated the real thing said it was in rough shape when they purchased the home in 2002.

Shelley Long and Tom Hanks in The Money Pit. (Photo: Everett Collection) More

“The house was falling apart when you went from room to room,” they told The New York Times in 2014. “We definitely could have done the sequel.”

Today, the house looks beautiful (see photos below) — but if the new homeowners are seeking to make any improvements, we can tell them right now it will take more than two weeks.

Photo: Sotheby’s More

Photo: Sotheby’s More

Photo: Sotheby’s More

Photo: Sotheby’s More