'Moana' Sing-Along Version to Hit Theaters in Late January

By Ashley Lee, The Hollywood Reporter

A sing-along version of Moana is headed for theaters.

Disney announced Tuesday that the interactive take on the animated film will play in an exclusive run at the Disney-owned El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood beginning on Jan. 20, followed by a nationwide rollout on Jan. 27.

Related: How ‘Moana’s’ Animators Brought a Tattoo to Life

The sing-along version includes the full feature film with onscreen lyrics.

Featuring original songs and a score by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mark Mancina, and Opetaia Foa’i, Moana features Dwayne Johnson, who voices a demigod enlisted by a fierce young Polynesian princess voiced by newcomer Auli’i Cravalho.

Related: ‘Moana’ Directors Reveal How the Story Changed

Moana scored the second-biggest Thanksgiving debut ever with $82 million and has grossed $450 million worldwide to date. The film has a 95 score on Rotten Tomatoes and an ‘A’ CinemaScore.

The original version of Moana will be released digitally Feb. 21 and on DVD March 7.

Get to Know ‘Moana’ Star Auli’i Cravalho: